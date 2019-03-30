Mark Zuckerberg calls for more outside regulation

“The rules governing the Internet allowed a generation of entrepreneurs to build services that changed the world and created a lot of value in people’s lives. It’s time to update these rules to define clear responsibilities for people, companies and governments going forward,” Zuckerberg wrote.
- Advertisement -
The piece comes days after Facebook was criticized after a shooting rampage in New Zealand that killed 50 people was broadcast live on the site. It said Wednesday it was extending a ban on hate speech to white nationalists.