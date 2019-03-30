Local group supporting African American artists

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Art collectors and enthusiasts gathered this afternoon at the Edney Building to learn more about African American Art and culture.

Rooted in color..created by the Chattanooga organization RISE connects different people to artists and galleries to create a local culture of collectors.

Today’s workshop provided local artists a chance to sell their work and network with others.

“What we try to do is explain to people the difference and the reason they ought to be collecting art and to help our artists in general. What happens is you may appreciate African American Art, but it helps you appreciate art in general,” said Norm Davis, a local collector.

RISE..Rooted in Color is already planning for next year by incorporating hands-on learning activites for children and adults.