Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Chatt State pitcher Brooke Parrott tossed a no-hitter on Friday as the Lady Tigers beat Jackson State 3-0 in game one of a double header. The Chattanooga Central high school grad struck out nine batters to record her second no-hitter of the year. Parrott was recently named (3/19) the TCCAA pitcher of the week. The Lady Tigers won game two against Jackson State 12-4 to improve to 25-5 on the year.