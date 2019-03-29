Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – March 29th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Dry Today, Rain Late Tomorrow, & Cooler Sunday.



Friday Morning: Lots of clouds and near – seasonal temperatures. Dry until late – day Saturday.

- Advertisement -

Friday Afternoon: Clouds & Sun mixed, with dry conditions and mild temperatures. Highs will hit the lower 70’s.

Saturday: Continued dry and mild tomorrow morning, with increasing clouds through the day and a few afternoon showers moving in. Saturday Night is when we’ll see the igher rain chances, along with a possible thunderstorm. Tomorrow’s high around 74.

Any showers will end early Sunday, then turning a bit colder with highs Sunday dropping into the upper 50’s. Overnight lows by Monday morning will drop well down into the 30’s and some areas may get a late freeze.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.