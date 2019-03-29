Police bust marijuana products at a Trenton shop

TRENTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Law enforcement have gotten complaints about possible marijuana products for sale at a Northwest Georgia shop.

After their investigation, the shop’s owner has been arrested.

Agents with the Drug Task Force, Dade County Sheriff’s Office and Trenton police served a search warrant on Thursday at “The Shop By Stevie and The Moon” on Highway 136.

They had been buying “bud” marijuana at the business and testing the product.

Investigators say they tested positive for marijuana.