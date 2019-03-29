Mocs Searching For Offensive Strides This Spring

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The UTC football team holds their spring showcase Saturday at 1pm at Finley stadium. While the Mocs won’t showcase too much on offense, they need to make some strides after finishing last in the SoCon in scoring offense a year ago.

The Mocs averaged three touchdowns a game last season, which doesn’t sound bad. But you need better than that in today’s college football.

Said quarterback Nick Tiano:”I think we started the season pretty well. Kind of fell off as the season went on. So we definitely underachieved in that area. I think we would all say that.”

Reporter:”What would you hope to see from the offense this season that you weren’t able to get last year?”

Said offensive lineman Harrison Moon:”Touchdowns. Touchdowns. We’ve got great kickers and stuff. Field goals are great, but we want touchdowns.”

With UTC returning their entire starting offensive line, maybe that touchdown wish will come true.

Said Moon:”Yeah you play as five. You win as five. You lose as five. Having another year with all of us and building chemistry. Working hard together. Getting our young guys to step up.”

Chattanooga has a new head coach in Rusty Wright, so he’ll try to jazz things up offensively.

Said Tiano:”Yeah I mean it’s going to be a different style this year. It’s going to look a lot different. No huddle. Faster tempo.”

Said Wright:”We are going to press and push some things early to see how people respond to that.”

Coach Wright hopes the running game responds. UTC averaged just under a hundred yards rushing a game last season.

Said Wright:”We are going to try and figure out a way to run the football for sure every Saturday. That’s how you win football games. Guys you don’t win football games as much as people lose them to a certain degree. There are going to be very few times if any that we are going to roll out there and be better than somebody. We are going to have to go out-execute people on offense, on defense and in the kicking game to give ourselves a chance to win.”