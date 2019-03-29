Memorial stone installation Saturday for Officer Nicholas Galinger

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A memorial stone will be placed Saturday morning in memory of Chattanooga Police Officer Nicholas Galinger. He was killed when he was hit by a car while on duty in February.

Family members say the monument was created by C&M Custom Boulders in North Georgia.

It will be installed at 10 AM in Hixson.

The family says people are welcome to park at The Ministry Center at 2929 Hamill Road and walk to the site from there.

The installation should take about 30 minutes.

Sister-in-law Stephanie Galinger posted “I want to Thank the people of Chattanooga and everyone across the country that have given us support through this hard time.”

“You all have been amazing. I also want to thank the police department that has done so much for our family.”