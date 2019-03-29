Freightwaves launches their logistics trading enterprise

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Former U-S Senator Corker attended an event celebrating the world’s first Trucking Freight Futures contracts officially being traded this morning at FreightWaves new headquarters downtown.

The opening bell was at 9 am, and was signified by the sound of a truck horn, instead of a bell.

The first official trade was just a few minutes later, and was celebrated by the company CEO, Craig Fuller and everyone in attendance.

Corker explains this is a great day not only for the company, but for Chattanooga.

“Certainly glad to be here and excited for these guys who are launching a new futures market as you saw just a few moments ago, so this is down on Market Street in downtown Chattanooga, and you know, what we know is we have tremendous amount of expertise in our community as it relates to transportation and logistics.”

FreightWaves already employs 90 people, and is planning to add more positions.

They are the highest paying company in the city of Chattanooga, according to the Chamber of Commerce.

Their average salary is 90 thousand dollars.

FreightWaves, in partnership with Nodal Exchange and DAT, launched the world’s first financially settled Trucking Freight Futures contracts at 9 a.m. Friday, March 29. #FreightFutureshttps://t.co/nVlMIkO9HL — FreightWaves (@FreightWaves) March 29, 2019



