Dad of Sandy Hook victim “succumbed to the grief,” widow says

The wife of a man who died earlier this month by apparent suicide says “he succumbed to the grief that he could not escape.”

Jennifer Hensel wrote about his death and their two other children — and a foundation — Jeremy left behind on a GoFundMe page her brother recently created.

“To parent our children without my champion shatters my heart and I will love my best friend forever,” Jennifer wrote about Jeremy.

“Our family is our true legacy,” she added.

The GoFundMe page was created to raise money for Jennifer and the couple’s children, Imogen and Owen, who were born after their eldest child, Avielle, was one of 26 people killed in the December 2012 school shooting.

Richman’s death came just days after two survivors of another mass shooting — at a high school in Parkland, Florida, last year — also died of apparent suicide.

Jeremy Richman speaks with students and faculty at the University of New England in Biddeford on Tuesday, August 12, 2014. Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald via Getty