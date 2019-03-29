Truck on fire drives up to firetrucks on Chickamauga Dam

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Two strange incidents blocked traffic over Chickamauga Dam this morning.

It started when rescuers were called to a wreck with injuries on the northbound lanes over the dam.

But when they got there, they learned that the man driving the car pulled over when he had a medical emergency. There was no wreck.

Then as they were loading him into an ambulance, a burning truck approached them.

It was an old Ford F-150 pulling a load of firewood.

Firefighters say the driver pulled his truck up and parked next to the ambulance.

The fire was in the engine compartment and was put out quickly.

The ambulance was not damaged and no one was hurt.

But a TDOT truck had to pull the burned truck and trailer off the dam.

And that meant long traffic delays for both the medical emergency and truck fire.

But commuters should be getting used to this.

There was another vehicle fire on the dam just Tuesday.

* Photos by Captain Chris LaFerry