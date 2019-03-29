Chattanooga Police looking for scene of early morning shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The recent uptick in local shootings continues.

The latest happened sometime before 2 AM, but police still aren’t sure where.

They were called to a home in the Piney Woods development on Jeffrey Lane.

They found a 24 year old male who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

But police concluded “It is unclear at this time where the shooting took place.”

If you have any information on the shooting, please call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD App. You can remain anonymous.