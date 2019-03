SODDY DAISY, Tennessee (WDEF) – A resident lost his car Friday afternoon, but he could also have lost his house.

Sequoyah and Dallas Bay Volunteer firefighters were called to the home on Jenkins Circle around 3:20 PM.

- Advertisement -

The car in a carport was on fire, right next to the home.

Crews couldn’t save the car or carport, but they did minimize heat damage to the house.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.