Bob Corker gives his take on the Mueller report

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Former U.S Senator Bob Corker is settling back into daily life in his hometown after not running for re-election.

Corker made public appearances today at the retirement of Sessions Court Judge Clarence Shattuck and at the formal opening of FreightWaves.

That’s a freight futures market and logistics company started by a Chattanooga resident.

While in office and serving as chairman of the powerful Foreign Affairs committee, Corker was an occasional confident of President Trump..and later one of the president’s harshest critics.

News 12 Asked for his opinion of the Mueller investigation.

“I never thought that there was anything there…I just didn’t. I had friends on the senate intelligence committee that I talked to often..but I never did think there was any “there” there…so pretty much a non–event, and it’s time to move on and deal with other issues now.”

Corker hasn’t decided on what he’ll be doing in the future, although he says he is involved in the business community once again.