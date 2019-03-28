Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – March 28th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Beautiful Weather Will last Through The Work Week !



Thursday Morning: Clear skies and a wide variety of temperatures, ranging from near freezing in Murphy to the lower 50’s back toward Winchester. No fog or substantial clouds, just a great start for the day !

Thursday Afternoon: Lots of sunshine and near – seasonal temperatures for Wednesday afternoon. Winds are calm with barely a cloud in the sky. Highs very close to 70.

Thursday Night: Skies stay clear with lows in the low 40s.

Friday: Continued dry and warmer for tomorrow, with some increasing clouds moving in through the day on Friday, with highs 70-72.

The Weekend: Warm again for Saturday with areas of showers and storms moving late Saturday night heading into very early Sunday morning.

Any showers will end early Sunday, then turning a bit colder with highs Sunday dropping into the upper 50’s. Overnight lows by Monday morning will drop well down into the 30’s and some areas may get a late freeze.

