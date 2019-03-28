Vols not on WDEF tonight, here is the basketball schedule

(WDEF) – The sweet 16 begins tonight in the NCAA Basketball tournament.
But you won’t see the Vols here on News 12 Now (unfortunately).
Tennessee tips off their game against Purdue tonight at 7:29 on TBS.
Virginia plays Oregon at 10 PM on TBS.
CBS is putting the Florida State vs Gonzaga game on the network tonight at seven.
Local affiliates used to be able to request home team games during the tournament, but that practice ended when CBS began dividing the games between their other cable stations.
Here are the games scheduled for News 12 Now:
- Thursday 7p-12a NCAA Basketball Championship Florida State vs Gonzaga game 1, Texas Tech vs Michigan game 2
- Friday 7p-12a NCAA Basketball Championship LSU vs Michigan State game 1, Virginia Tech vs Duke game 2
- Saturday 2:30-3p Four Sides of the Story Holy Loyola!
- Saturday 3-5p NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball ChampionshipTeams TBD
- Sunday 12:30-1p Four Sides of the Story UMBC vs UVA: Bracket Busted
- Sunday 1-2p Road to the Final Four
- Sunday 2-7p NCAA Basketball Championship Regional Final