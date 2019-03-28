Ringgold boil water advisory continues through the night

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – The boil water advisory continues tonight for some neighborhoods in the Ringgold area.

It began yesterday with a water main break on Clearwater Drive.

Crews have repaired the leak, but are waiting on water sample tests to come back in the morning before they can lift the advisory.

That won’t be until 10 AM at the earliest.

The city will post notes on door handles of the affected homes when they can give the all clear.

Or you can check out the city website or facebook page for updates.

These are the areas affected:

KITTLE STREET

Marilyn Circle

Abney Drive

Clearview Drive

Forest Drive

Boys Mountain Road

Creeksbend Drive

Creeksbend Lane

Inman Street

Jenkins Street

Mimosa Lane

Gordon Street

Hackett Street

Whitman Street

Ed Davis Road

Whitsett Street

Robbie Lane

Cooper Lane

White Oak Drive

Ooltewah Ringgold Road house numbers from 4093 to 4628.