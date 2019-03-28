Ringgold boil water advisory continues through the night

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – The boil water advisory continues tonight for some neighborhoods in the Ringgold area.
It began yesterday with a water main break on Clearwater Drive.
Crews have repaired the leak, but are waiting on water sample tests to come back in the morning before they can lift the advisory.
That won’t be until 10 AM at the earliest.
The city will post notes on door handles of the affected homes when they can give the all clear.
Or you can check out the city website or facebook page for updates.
These are the areas affected:
KITTLE STREET
Marilyn Circle
Abney Drive
Clearview Drive
Forest Drive
Boys Mountain Road
Creeksbend Drive
Creeksbend Lane
Inman Street
Jenkins Street
Mimosa Lane
Gordon Street
Hackett Street
Whitman Street
Ed Davis Road
Whitsett Street
Robbie Lane
Cooper Lane
White Oak Drive
Ooltewah Ringgold Road house numbers from 4093 to 4628.