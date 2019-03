PIKEVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Pikeville woman has been indicted on bribery charges.

The TBI began investigating the case against Sonya Nale last fall.

They say that in September, Nale offered to pay a deputy to drop charges against a third person.

And then later she offered money to a judge to do the same thing.

On Monday, the Bledsoe County Grand Jury indicted her with two counts of Bribery of a Public Servant.

Nale was arrested on Wednesday.