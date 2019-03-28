Grundy Sheriff fires jailer accused of sexual inappropriate behavior

ALTAMONT, Tennessee (WDEF) – Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum has fired one of his jailers.

Mark Nunley is under investigation for inappropriate sexual contact with female inmates.

- Advertisement -

He was the supervisor over the litter crew.

While he has not been charged at this point, the sheriff says he was fired Wednesday for reasons connect to the alleged incident.

Nunley was the supervisor over the inmate litter crew and assigned to the corrections division. Nunley has not been charged, but was terminated last evening for reasons indirectly related to this incident.