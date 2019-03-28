Chattanooga Police investigate armed robbery at Dollar General

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A customer at a Chattanooga business says she feared for her life during an armed robbery.

Police say it happened yesterday afternoon at the Dollar General store on Lee Highway.

Investigators say the two suspects had guns.

They say the men stole from the business and customers.

According to police, the men ran from the scene and dropped some of what they took.

Investigators gathered evidence and spoke to witnesses and victims.

One customer, who was in the store with her baby, says she was terrified.

“They held the guns up to us and one at my daughter and me. And told us if she didn’t be quiet they would shoot her too,” Makayla Williamson said.

If you have any information about this, contact Chattanooga Police.