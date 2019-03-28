CFC Land Another ‘Friendly at Finley’ Against AFC Mobile

(CFC press release) Chattanooga, TN- (March 28th) Chattanooga’s non conference schedule continues to grow as the team announced today that AFC Mobile will visit Finley Stadium Saturday, April 27th. The match is the fifth non conference match for the boys in blue and the fourth before the NPSL regular season kicks off on May 13th. The club is fresh off a season opener against Guatemalan great Comunicaciones FC that drew over 7000 fans to Finley.

“AFC Mobile is another example of a soccer team doing things the right way,” said Sheldon Grizzle, President, Chattanooga Football Club. “We’ve been really impressed with what they’ve been doing as they enter their third season, and can’t wait to bring them here.”

AFC Mobile has built a loyal fan base since its inception, setting attendance records every year. Visiting Finley Stadium to play Chattanooga FC is another step in their growth strategy.

“This is the fixture we’ve been imagining since day one of founding this club,” said Sean Landry, AFC Mobile Founder and Board Member. “Chattanooga FC is the standard by which all ambitious grassroots clubs measure themselves, and the board of CFC has been an invaluable resource to us, just as the Chattahooligans were when we were a wandering supporter’s group. In conversations between our two boards, we’ve often remarked on how similar our cities are – in size, in demographic, in passion, in culture, and in creativity. I’m glad to finally bring our two great clubs and communities together.”

The coaching matchup will be a familiar one for a number of reasons: AFC Mobile head coach Steve Wieczorek is also head coach at Spring Hill College, where he frequently competes against Chattanooga FC head coach and GM Bill Elliott at UWF. The head to head matchup between the two college teams finished 5-4 and 3-2 to Spring Hill this season.

“I am excited for us to have an opportunity to get a match against a top team from a higher division in preseason” said Steve Wieczorek, AFC Mobile Manager. “The friendly will certainly help us build our fitness levels and develop our style of play further under match conditions.”