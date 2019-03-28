Local plastic surgeons watching implant link to breast cancer

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Some new studies linking a certain type of breast implant to a rare from of Lymphoma, have patients seeking more information from their personal physician.

News 12’s Ashley Henderson spoke to a partner in the Plastic Surgery Group of Chattanooga about the reports.

- Advertisement -

The series of reports this week by CBS news focused on the use of textured breast implants…which, in some cases, led to Large Cell Lymphoma.

In the CBS report, Sandra Rush had her implants for twenty years before she had a problem.

When doctors discovered Lymphoma, they removed her implants, but later, found that the cancer had metastasized .

“I was in complete and utter shock. I was in complete and utter shock.”

It took 5 rounds of chemo and a stem cell transplant to put her into remission. That was rare, but her doctor says it was significant and something that CAN happen.

“We have seen something new, in breast implant associated cancer. And, I just want us to pay attention to that.”

Chattanooga surgeons are watching closely.

We spoke to Dr. Jimmy Waldrop with the Partner Plastic Surgery Group.

“As far as we know right now, all the studies looking at this, it’s associated with textured implants. It has not been shown to occur in any case where you have only had smooth implants.”

Some new studies connect the textured implants with a rare form of lymphoma that grows in the scar tissue surrounding the breasts.

“Probably for the last 5-10 years we’ve kind of had an idea that it’s associated with implants, but more recent data shows that it has not occurred in anyone with only smooth implants.”

Waldrop says that the Plastic Surgery Group of Chattanooga has not had a single case of that cancer with one of their patients.

“Implants are highly studied devices, they’re reasonably safe, and have a very high patient satisfaction, um, should be part of the discussion between the doctor and the patient, the risks, and it’s up to the patient to decide of those are acceptable, to them.”

In Chattanooga, Ashley Henderson, News 12 Now.