6’11 Hamilton Heights Center Jason Jitoboh Commits to Florida Gators

Hamilton Heights center Jason Jitoboh committed to the Florida Gators on Thursday. The 6’11, 300-pound Jitoboh averaged averaged 11 points, 8 rebounds, and three blocks a game for the Hawks. He picked the Gators over Tennessee and UCF.

Said Jitoboh:”I broke my foot this summer. They kept on checking on me. Hoping I was all right. I just built a great relationship with their coaching staff, and I feel like they needed me there.”

Reporter:”What did they tell you that they liked about your game?”

Jitoboh:”They like my size. They like my soft touch around the rim. They like how I impact on the defensive end, and they say they can make me into a pro.”

- Advertisement -

According to 24/7Sports, Jitoboh is the 48th ranked center in the country.