14 year old charged with stealing vehicles for joyrides

FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) – Fort Payne Police made a pair of arrests Tuesday night at the Sequoyah trailer park.

At 8:10 PM, they charged a 14 year old male with theft, breaking into vehicles and “Imitation of a Controlled Substance.”

They say he stole three vehicles for joyrides.

They also charged him with taking a handgun from a vehicle.

Officers say he was in possession of three different types of imitation controlled substances.

All of the vehicles were recovered.

Then an hour later, officers also charged an 18 year old with receiving stolen property.

They say Sebastian Clay Burt ended up with the gun that the 14 year old took from a vehicle. He was also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.