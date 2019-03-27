Weather Update: Wednesday Evening’s Forecast – March 27th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Beautiful Weather Lasts All Week!



Lots of sunshine and nice feeling temperatures for your Wednesday afternoon. Winds are calm with barely a cloud in the sky.

- Advertisement -

Tonight will stay clear with lows in the low 40s.

Thursday also will be nice and sunny with slightly warmer temperatures close to 70.

Continued dry and warmer for Friday with some increasing clouds moving in through the day on Friday with highs 70-72.

Warm again for Saturday with an area of showers and storms moving late Saturday and more likely Saturday night.

Any showers will end early Sunday, then turning a bit colder with highs Sunday dropping into the upper 50’s. Overnight lows by Monday morning will drop well down into th3 30’s and some areas may get a late freeze.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.