Vols Hoping to Leave a Legacy With Sweet 16 Appearance

The Vols are back in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2014. Tennessee faces Purdue on Thursday night at 7:30 in Louisville.

When your roster is loaded with upper classmen, you have confidence and plenty of swag.

Said guard Jordan Bone:”I think this team is much more competitive than last year. I feel like some guys last year were kind of okay to walk off the court without a win, but this team wants to win everything, and it shows in practice.”

Doesn’t hurt to have another year physically under your belt either, especially for senior Kyle Alexander.

Said head coach Rick Barnes:”Coach Lanier used to have this video of a baby giraffe that was just being born standing up wobbly. Falling all over the place. That was Kyle Alexander. I wish we could have redshirted him at Tennessee because I think his best basketball or I know his best basketball is ahead of him.”

Tennessee has never been to a Final Four, so this year’s team would love to make history this weekend in Louisville.

Said Bone:”Tennessee basketball history. Means a lot to be one of the teams that people look forward to watching. Like Grant mentioned we are a team. We feel like we are going to leave our legacy here.”

Said forward Grant Williams:”Coming in being recruited here, we wanted to leave our legacy. We wanted to leave a foundation for future prospects to come here. Feel we have done a good job of that. There’s more to do. More to prove. But so far we are doing our job. We just have ot keep it up.”

Said Barnes:”Talk about goals. Come into our building, we don’t have a lot of motivational sayings or any of those type of things. What we talk about is just being the best team we can be.”