Tyner Academy students tear down computers in class

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – No essays or math tests today in class.

Instead, students at Tyner Academy students tore down and then rebuilt real computers.

It was a lesson at the EPB Institute of Technology and Networking program, a future ready institute at the school.

The program provides students with different learning opportunities, college credits and industry-based certifications.

Hodgen Mainda from EPB explains what they are doing at Tyner Academy.

“We offer them that work based real life experience and just seeing the kids excited, just digging in and taking apart of a computer and putting it back, to me this has been the most exciting.”

These Tyner students will participate in the program all four years of high school.