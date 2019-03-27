Ringgold’s Tiger Guard drill team wins state championship

RINGGOLD, Ga. (WDEF) — For the third year in a row, Ringgold High School’s Junior ROTC exhibition drill team won the state championship.

Members of the Tiger Gurad use a heavy weight rifle to do different movements.

It’s usually a six to eight minute routine. They practice about eight hours a week.

Joey Sisemore, the Ringgold High School army instructor, says he is really proud of how hard the students worked.

“The drill team is all about family. Each person has a job and they do that job. That way, you know, if the job doesn’t get done, we know who to go to and who to get onto at that point,” Sisemore said.

The team will leave Friday morning for Richmond, Virgina to compete in the Army Nationals.