Peele says he doesn’t see himself casting “white dude” as movie lead

Jordan Peele has revealed his vision to cast non-white actors in his future movies’ most prominent roles.

“I don’t see myself casting a white dude as the lead in my movie,” the writer, director and producer said during an appearance at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in Hollywood Monday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Not that I don’t like white dudes. But I’ve seen that movie.”

According to THR, the comment was met with thunderous applause and “shouts of agreement” from the audience.

“It really is one of the best, greatest pieces of this story, is feeling like we are in this time — a renaissance has happened and proved the myths about representation in the industry are false,” he said.

Peele said he is still figuring out how to use his newfound power in Hollywood wisely, which includes highlighting black talent.

“The way I look at it,” he said, “I get to cast black people in my movies. I feel fortunate to be in this position where I can say to Universal, ‘I want to make a $20 million horror movie with a black family.’ And they say yes.”

Speaking with “CBS This Morning” last year, Peele said he was inspired to make “Get Out” because he felt that racism was “not being called out sufficiently enough.” The film broke records, earning $250 million on a budget of just $5 million, and winning Peele an Oscar for best original screenplay.

“Us,” another film he wrote and directed, brought in $88 million at the global box office during its opening weekend — apparently the second-largest opening for an original live-action film. “That’s after ‘Avatar,'” Peele said after Upright Citizens Brigade co-founder and moderator Ian Roberts made the announcement. “The stats get cooler when you say the thing that beat me.”

Peele’s next gig is hosting and executive producing the upcoming reboot of “The Twilight Zone” on CBS All Access Speaking at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre, Peele said his favorite episode of the original series is “The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street,” which centers on a neighborhood that fears aliens have landed in their town.

“It points out the ugliness and flaws of humanity,” he said. “That’s what I like to do with my stories. The real monsters are within us. When people get together, we are the greatest monster we’ve ever known.”