ICE raids “stash house,” nabs dozens

El Paso, Texas — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says its agents raided a “stash house” Tuesday and apprehended about 50 undocumented immigrants, according to CBS El Paso affiliate KDBC-TV. ICE said the people inside were of different nationalities.

“It was like from a movie scene. I thought it was like a movie,” said Richard Nunez. “I heard like a loud, like ‘bang.’ And I see like the agents when they broke the door down. And they go in and then they tell them to ‘get on the ground, get on the ground.’ And then they came out — like a lot of people came out.”

“Stash house” in El Paso, Texas that ICE says its agents raided on March 26, 2019 KDBC-TV

“I can’t tell you where they took them out from, but they were there thrown on the ground,” said Maria Arrielo.

“We’ve never heard anything bad around here, it’s very peaceful, very calm,” said Elizabeth Hernandez.