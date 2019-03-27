Commissioner says citizen sewage report is “a piece of crap”

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – We told you how a citizen group was continuing to press the WWTA about their need to build another sewage facility in Hamilton County.

Today, that same citizen committee got a rude assessment of their work from one county commissioner.

The County commissioners are debating whether to negotiate with the city of Chattanooga over the future of sewage treatment in the region.

The citizens group is challenging WWTA’s claim that they need a new plant.

But Commissioner Tim Boyd today offered this assessment of their study.

“Mr. Moorehouse, I appreciate your volunteering and putting this search committee together, but this is a piece of crap. Just to be frank. And I don’t want your crap flushed to East Ridge. Thank you very much Madam Chair.”

Commissioner Boyd accused the group of just trying to protect their neighborhoods.

“The conclusion of this report, before the search committee ever started putting ink to paper, was – ‘we don’t want a sewage treatment plant in our white flight neighborhood.’”