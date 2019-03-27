Bethel Bible Village program helps families struggling to find affordable housing

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — For families struggling to find affordable housing, one organization in Chattanooga is helping them get back on their feet.

A single mom with two kids, who didn’t want to be identified, is living at Bethel Bible Village.

She is participating in their Next Step program.

“This program will help me have a better future as far as helping me gain my high school diploma or my GED, further my education, my job search, my career and letting me stay here at an affordable rate that I can afford while taking care of my kids,” she said.

Five families who were struggling to find housing live in these homes.

“What we do is offer a housing option for them for a short amount of time. It is a program in which they can stay here, pay a minimal amount of money and try to straighten out their finances so they can get back out their in the housing market again and be successful,” said Susan Grant, with Bethel Bible Village.

People usually stay here for nine months.

“The goal is to transition them out into sustainable housing for themselves. To make sure too that they are going to have a job that is going to sustain,” Grant said.

In addition to housing, residents appreciate the help they get with budgeting.

“Before I came to the program, I didn’t have anything saved. I didn’t even have a banking account, but since I have been in the program I have been able to save money,” the mother said.

With what they’ve learned here, they are optimistic about the future.

They help you out. They won’t leave you by yourself, you doing everything on your own. They walk you through the process,” she said.

