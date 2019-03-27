12 year old with a gun arrested at Dalewood Middle

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police had to go to a Middle School on Wednesday to arrest a burglary suspect.

People in the community told school officials that the 12 year old was involved in an illegal incident over the weekend.

Chattanooga Police showed up at the school on Wednesday to arrest him on a burglary warrant.

The school SRO and administrators brought him to the officers.

They say they found a small caliber handgun on him at the school.

So he faces the burglary charge in Chattanooga and a gun on school grounds charge in Hamilton County.

School officials say “Communication and cooperation between the community, Chattanooga Police, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, and school administration helped to keep children at Dalewood safe in this situation.”

“We appreciate parents and the community sharing safety concerns with us so that we can anticipate potential problems.”