Weather Update: Tuesday Night’s Forecast – March 26th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Looking Good Weather Wise For The Next Few Days!



Expect fair to partly cloudy skies through the night time. It will be chilly overnight with lows near 40.

There will be lots of sunshine for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid and upper 60’s and lows in the upper 30’s. Continued dry and warmer for Friday with some increasing clouds moving in through the day on Friday with highs 70-72.

Warm again for Saturday with an area of showers and storms moving late Saturday and more likely Saturday night. Any showers will end early Sunday, then turning a bit colder with highs Sunday dropping into the upper 50’s. Overnight lows by Monday morning will drop well down into th3 30’s and some areas may get a late freeze.

