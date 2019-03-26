Vols Hoping to Slow Down Purdue’s Carsen Edwards in Sweet 16

Duke’s Zion Williamson may be the star of the Big Dance, but Purdue guard Carsen Edwards is no slouch. He has scored 68 points in the Boilermakers two NCAA Tournament games, and the Vols hope he doesn’t go off against them on Thursday in the Sweet 16.

Said head coach Rick Barnes:”He has been phenomenal. You watch him play. There are some teams that have really tried to guard him. He’s one of those guys that gets it going. You can’t take anything away from him. We’re going to have to defend because you’ve got a guy that can go 40 or 50 points on you and put a lot of pressure on you.”

Tennessee and Purdue tip at 7:30pm on Thursday from Louisville. The game will be televised on TBS.