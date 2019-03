CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Reports of sexual assault continue to go up at U-T-C.

According to a recently released Title Nine report, there were more than 220 allegations in 2018.

That is up from 192 reports the year before.

In 2014, there were only 42.

They are broken down into different categories like sexual assault, sexual harassment and stalking.

The report states a majority of cases are received through faculty and mandatory reporters.