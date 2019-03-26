Police investigate shooting at reported home invasion

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga police are investigating a reported home invasion on 14th avenue this afternoon.

One person was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

A second person drove himself to the hospital with unidentified wounds.

So far, police will only confirm that two people were in a dispute at the house on 14th Avenue and 50th street around 3:45.

Catherine Crosswhite told us she isn’t shocked this all happened on her street.

“Well, I was quiet because I was watching Wagon Train, and I had fallen off asleep, and then I heard a shooting going on. But I didn’t know what it was. I thought it was a car back firing, ya know (laughs) … The way I feel and what’s going through my head is it could happen to me, it could happen to someone on this street, on that street up through there.”

The crime scene and gang units were on site investigating.