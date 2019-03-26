Lawmakers hold rare gun control hearing

Washington — Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are holding a rare hearing on gun control Tuesday morning to discuss so-called “red flag” laws enacted in several states to allow courts to issue orders confiscating the guns of individuals who are deemed to be a risk to others or themselves. The Senate Judiciary Committee, led by Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, will hear from policy experts, law enforcement officials and advocates — including a parent who lost her 19-year-old daughter to a shooting — during the public session, which is slated to start at 10:00 a.m. ET. Follow along for updates from the hearing:

What are “red flag” laws? - Advertisement - Sometimes called “extreme risk protection order” laws, “red flag” laws are designed to allow family members or law enforcement officials to go to a state court and ask a judge to issue an order that confiscates the guns of an individual who they believe poses a threat to their safety. Those seeking the restraining order must present evidence to the court as to why the individual poses a threat to others, as well as to himself or herself. If a judge agrees to write the order after holding a hearing, the guns of the individual would be removed on a temporary basis. So far, only Connecticut, Washington, Indiana, California and Oregon have enacted these “red flag” proposals into state law. And more than a dozen other state legislatures are considering similar bills.

Who is testifying? The senate panel will hear from a group of five policy experts, local law enforcement officials and advocates, including a parent who lost her daughter to a shooting. They are: Ronald Honberg , senior policy adviser of the advocacy group National Alliance on Mental Illness

, senior policy adviser of the advocacy group National Alliance on Mental Illness Amanda Wilcox , legislation and policy chair for the California chapters of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence. Wilcox’s 19-year old daughter, Laura, was shot to death at a Nevada mental health clinic in 2001

, legislation and policy chair for the California chapters of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence. Wilcox’s 19-year old daughter, Laura, was shot to death at a Nevada mental health clinic in 2001 Ric Bradshaw , Palm Beach County Sheriff

, Palm Beach County Sheriff Kimberly Wyatt , prosecuting attorney at the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office

, prosecuting attorney at the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office Dave Kopel, research director of the Independence Insitute and a gun rights advocate