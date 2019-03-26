Kandy Kastle Daycare closing after 44 years

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The reasons why may be hard to pin down, but the fact that Chattanooga is losing a child care institution is not.

Kandy Kastle Daycare is shutting down after 44 years of minding children in Chattanooga.

The son of Gerald Mason told us today that his father, who is in his 70s, is retiring for health reasons.

But a sign on the church in Brainerd where the daycare operates tell a different story. It refers to financial and state regulatory issues.

The Hope City Church denies that they forced the Masons to shut down by demanding higher rents.

Hope City Church plans on opening their own Daycare in the near future.

In the meantime, Chattanooga loses a long time business.

Gerald Mason posted this farewell on Facebook last week.

IT’S THE HARDEST THING IN THE WORLD TO SAY GOOD BYE TO SOMETHING AND SOMEONE YOU HAVE GIVEN YOUR LIFE TOO FOR THE PAST FORTY- FOUR YEARS.

YOU WERE A BEACON OF HOPE FOR SO MANY FAMILIES AND CHILDREN FOR SO MANY YEARS.

WE WOULD LIKE TO THANK ALL OF THE MANY FAMILIES THAT HAVE SUPPORTED US AND THE WONDERFUL STAFF THAT HAS GIVEN THEIR ALL EACH AND EVERY DAY.

MS. MASON AND OUR ENTIRE FAMILY SALUTES YOU!.

GOOD BYE KANDY KASTLE DAYCARE ,WE LOVED WHICH YOU BUILD IN THIS COMMUNITY FOR OUR CHILDREN.

Gerald and Diane Mason

_______

And there are touching tributes to the Daycare Center from parents and alums over the years.

Here is one from Carolyn Rose Miller

To Mr. & Mrs. Gerald Mason you all were the first place I turned to care for my two little ones when I moved to Chattanooga over 30 years ago and didn’t know a soul! I don’t remember how I found you, I just so glad and thankful I did. From Charlyn Miller and Christopher Miller to my grandson Jon Jon, the last several years, and my husband Charles Miller, we thank you for your service to us and all the families of Chattanooga. You will be missed and as has been said here, your record, integrity, and love is unsurpassed! Love y’all. Here’s a little bit of nostalgia for ya!