Investigators add Domestic Assault charge to Wolfcale

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Investigators added a new charge against Matthew Wolfcale on Tuesday.

He already faces a 2nd degree murder charge for the early morning shooting in Bradley County on Sunday.

Now investigators are adding a Domestic Assault charge for the fight with his fiancee that led up to it.

Ashley Wilson told them that she got into a verbal argument over the phone, which escalated to a physical fight between the couple in their bedroom.

She says he grabbed her while she was holding their child an pushed her onto the bed.

She says he held her by the arm while he tried to strangled her.

Wilson says she cried for help and that’s when her uncle came in.

The two men got into a fight, and the uncle, Jesse Johnson was fatally shot.