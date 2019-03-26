Hamilton County suspends deputy-in-training

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff has fired an officer who was training to become a deputy.

Chattanooga Police reported to them that Bryan Coker was “engaging in conduct unbecoming an officer” behind Hamilton Place Mall.

He was off duty at the time.

Coker was a lateral hire, paired with a training officer, while he awaited the start of the P.O.S.T. Lateral Academy this week.

He was immediately suspended on Saturday.

And since he was still on probation, the Sheriff officially fired him on Tuesday.