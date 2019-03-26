Citizens argue that WWTA doesn’t need a new sewage plant

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton county wastewater treatment authority still believes that the best way to handle sewage issues in the northern part of the county is to build a new treatment facility in that area.

But a panel of citizens who have studied the issue say the current plant on the river at Moccasin bend can do the job cheaper than building a new facility.

The group presented their idea to the WWTA board meeting Monday.

“I think WWTA wants to build a new plant..I think they are focused on building their own plant..I believe they want to do that for a variety of reasons..I think they truly believe its in their best interest..because it gives them more control.”

The county commission has voted not to build a new plant on MaHan Gap road..which prompted Mayor Jim Coppinger to propose $25 million to find another site for a $45 million facility.