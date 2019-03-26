Chattanooga Zoo breaks ground on giraffe exhibit

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Zoo is officially reaching new heights this fall!

After five years of waiting and planning, the Scenic City’s zoo will be welcoming giraffes by the end of 2019, weather permitting.

Zoo officials and donors broke ground on the new giraffe barn and outdoor living area.

Zoo President Darde Long believes adding giraffes will present more opportunities to the Chattanooga community.

“I think having them here will take us to that next level and it will certainly put us on the map here in Chattanooga. And we certainly want all of our community, especially those kids who can’t afford to go other places and see zoos, to see those “real” zoo animals, although we think we have a bunch of them, but for some of those kids having a giraffe is all about having a real zoo in Chattanooga.”

Zoo goers will also have a chance to feed and party with the giraffes in the new giraffe party area.