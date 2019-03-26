Chattanooga Odor Ordinance put off until April

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga City council is considering new ordinances on bad smells in town.

But on Tuesday evening, members voted to defer any final vote until April 9th.

- Advertisement -

The new amendment would target animal processing plants and other businesses that smell within the city limits.

If passed, the laws would become stricter, and companies would face a misdemeanor charge if they fail to comply to health department standards.

Council members say they’ve been receiving complaints from the public about the smells.

Councilman Anthony Byrd says this isn’t a joking matter for a lot of their constituents.

“The smells that are coming from some of these plants are just horrific, and they’re like, ‘Councilman, something has to be done.'”

“We’ve got to make sure that we are protecting them and you know, being a good neighbor and a good partner with the companies that are working in these facilities, and to our constituents who live around these facilities. We just got to find that balance.”

Byrd said he doesn’t want the companies to relocate out of Chattanooga, but find a compromise with the public.