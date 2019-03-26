CFC Embark on Exciting New Season in Franchise History

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) All good amateur athletes dream of going pro.

And now the CFC will live that dream this season.

The Chattanooga Football Club is giving up their amateur status to join a professional league, where they will have to satisfy a bunch of new owners.

CFC head coach Bill Elliott says the move to the professional ranks this season makes sense for the CFC, given their decade of success at the amateur level.

Said Elliott:”Well the players always wanted to play more games, and I think the fans wanted to see more games, so it’s a natural transition. It’s just you know working out how to bank roll the whole thing.”

Said player Jordan Dunstan:”I think it’s exciting. I think it’s about time because Chatt had the players. They have the players to do so. I think it’s time to show that we can play at the next level.”

Reporter:”What in your mind gives you the indication that this team will be successful at making that jump?”

Said player Gabriel Torres:”The organization, especially the way they treat the players. Not only the players, but everyone that works here. Everyone that’s part of the organization, and the way they treat their fan base.”

Said Dunstan:”I think if they keep doing what they’re doing, they already have the professional mentality, and if they keep going on this path, I think great things are coming for this good club.”

And the CFC basically have a professional stadium in Fort Finley.

Said Torres:”Such a nice stadium. Nice scoreboard. Hopefully I’ll see myself up there in awhile.”

The most unique aspect of the team’s professional status, a bunch of local owners.

The team started selling ownership shares, becoming the first American soccer club to do so.

Said Elliott:”That’s great. I got a lot of bosses.I tell you what. It’s going to be hard to keeping them all happy.”

(laughter)

Reporter:”Have you had an instance where you are out and about and somebody goes hey, you work for me now!”

Chuckles Elliott:”Yeah my dad and my brother.”

The CFC team have already sold over $600,000 worth of ownership shares. Said Elliott:”We’ve been very successful at it because the people in Chattanooga are so community oriented, and I don’t think you find that everywhere.”