3 Georgia firefighters hurt when truck crashes into tree

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) – Three firefighters have been hurt after their truck crashed into a tree and flipped on its side while responding to an apartment complex fire east of Atlanta.

DeKalb County Fire Capt. Dion Bentley told news outlets the driver lost control of the truck around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

- Advertisement -

Bentley said the firefighters were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta and were in stable condition with injuries that he described as moderate. The names of the firefighters have not been released.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)