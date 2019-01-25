Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – January 25th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Another Cold Blast Ahead & A Mainly Dry Thru Saturday.



Friday Morning: Look for a hard freeze, with lows in the mid & upper 20’s. Some isolated mountainous areas could briefly drop into the upper teens. Again, those readings will be confined to the higher elevations.

Friday Afternoon: Lots of sunshine returning, but breezy and colder with highs staying in the 30’s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear and very cold Friday again with another hard freeze on the way. Lows by Saturday morning around 20. Mountains will be waking up in the mid & upper teens, but it’ll be dry and not quite as breezy.

More sunshine for Saturday with highs near 45. Clouds increasing for late Saturday. More clouds Sunday with a slight chance of passing sprinkles, but not until the afternoon.

A little milder weather trying to move in with highs in the low 50’s by Monday afternoon. A rain and snow mix possible Tuesday with much colder weather returning for the middle & latter part of next week.

