Trump associate Roger Stone appearing in federal court

Former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone is appearing in federal court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Friday after the FBI arrested him at his home. Special counsel Robert Mueller’s office announced the arrest and indictment early Friday morning.

Stone has been indicted on seven charges: one count of obstruction of an official proceeding; five counts of false statements; and one count of witness tampering. The indictment doesn’t allege that Stone conspired with Russia. It does claim that Stone was in communication with top Trump officials about WikiLeaks and obstructed the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation into Russian election meddling and whether there were any ties to Trump associates.

Stone’s indictment and arrest marks a significant point in Mueller’s investigation. Mueller has already charged a number of Russians with the hacking of Democrats’ emails during the 2016 election. WikiLeaks released a slew of emails from the Democratic National Committee in the summer of 2016 and from former Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta in October 2016.

The indictment doesn’t name WikiLeaks but paints a picture of how Stone was allegedly in touch with top Trump campaign officials about leaked Democratic emails from “Organization 1” during the campaign.

The indictment claims Stone spoke to senior Trump campaign officials about information that could damage Hillary Clinton’s campaign. The indictment also alleges Stone was contacted by senior Trump campaign officials to inquire about future releases “Organization 1” might have.