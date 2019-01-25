Tiger Woods score: Finds his rhythm on par 5s in solid opening round at Farmers Insurance Open

Tiger Woods kicked off his 2019 PGA Tour year with an opening round 70 in the Farmer’s Insurance Open on Thursday at Torrey Pines.

Woods was paired with Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau for a go at the South Course, which played about two strokes tougher than the North Course, where the trio will rotate over to for Friday’s second round. Light winds helped open the door to favorable conditions, and when Woods arrived at the par-5s he did so with intention to score. That aggressive play paid off for four of his five birdies on the day, each of which felt necessary given the low scores Jon Rahm and others were posting on the North Course.

- Advertisement -

Ultimately, the encouraging thing from Woods’ round was that he was frequently in position to make birdie putts that just didn’t happen to drop. There were a few misses with the driver, but most of the round — particularly early — was defined by strong tee-to-green action and missing birdie putts by inches.

“I think I probably could shot something around 68 or 67 today pretty easily,” Woods told the Golf Channel after the round. “I hit a lot of good putts that were around the hole that just didn’t fall in. But overall, shooting under par on the South Course is not so bad, but now I’m forced to have to shoot a low one tomorrow because of what most of the field did over there today.”

It wasn’t all heartbreak for Woods on the greens, though. He had one of the best putts of the day with this 30-foot birdie putt at the par-5 13th.

Woods gained strokes against the field from tee to green despite missing several fairways and a couple greens in regulation. It’s because his swing and ball-striking seemed to be totally in a rhythm, and his knowledge of the course helped him avoid the worst the South Course has to offer. The round may have started with a very conservative approach, but when he started to get things going around the turn, Woods took aim at the pin on the par-3 11th and provided one of his best shots of the day.

When considering the many ways we’ve seen Woods succeed and struggle since the start of 2018, having him start the week on the tougher course with his putter dialed in should give hope that chasing down the leaders is not out of the question.