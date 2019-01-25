Super Bowl 2019: A 10-year-old kid wins the science fair by painting Tom Brady as a cheater

Tom Brady has probably put a lot of his critics to rest in recent seasons.

The New England Patriots quarterback has been criticized on countless occasions for his role — proven or not — in an organization that was once penalized for spying on other teams, then scrutinized for the alleged deflation of game-day footballs. But when you have nine Super Bowl appearances in less than two decades and you play at an MVP level into your 40s and you enter this year’s Super Bowl LIII with a chance at earning a sixth ring, well, you prove to a lot of people that you’re just plain good at what you do.

- Advertisement -

Just don’t tell all that to Ace Davis.

As shared by Ace’s father, Christopher, on Facebook this week, the 10-year-old Davis recently won his school’s science fair. And he did it by none other than attempting to prove that Tom Brady is a cheater.

Hater level: 100. ***UPDATE: He won the science fair and is moving on to district. 😂 #ellen #ellendegeneres #theellenshow #viral #ellenshow #tonightshow #kimmel #jimmykimmel #thankful #jimmykimmellive Posted by Christopher Davis on Thursday, January 17, 2019

As Yahoo! Sports reported, Ace’s poster project went into great detail to paint Brady not as the greatest of all time but, rather, as the NFL‘s Public Enemy No. 1. His research included actual experiments involving deflated footballs.

On his poster, he included the results of experiments he did with his mom and sister. Each of them threw footballs of varying inflation, and he measured the distance of each one and calculated the average. He found that the least inflated football traveled the farthest, therefore giving Brady a competitive advantage.

Asked by NFL Draft Diamonds why he chose to research Brady’s infamous history for the science fair, the 10-year-old Kentucky native didn’t sugarcoat his words, admitting outright that “I hate Tom Brady … (and) want him to be caught.” His response to a follow-up, which asked what message he’d want to share with Brady?

“Give me some of your money; you don’t deserve it.”

It’s safe to say Ace won’t be pulling for a certain team in Super Bowl LIII. And who knows? If this science fair trail goes far enough — Davis is set to advance to district competition — who’s to say he won’t get his wish and foil Brady before the big game even occurs?

Super Bowl LIII is Sunday, Feb. 3, in Atlanta and it will air on CBS and streamed here on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App for free on most connected devices.