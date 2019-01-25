NBA DFS: Klay Thompson and top picks for Jan. 24 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

The 2018-19 NBA DFS season rolls on Thursday, Jan. 24 with four games on the main slate that gets underway at 8 p.m. ET. There’s no shortage of star power available with players such as Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Karl-Anthony Towns and Paul George among the top-priced options. And with all four games featuring totals of 220 or higher, tonight’s main slate promises plenty of excitement for NBA DFS players. FanDuel is running a $375K Thursday NBA Shot, while DraftKings is hosting a $400K Big Jam that awards $100K to the winner. Before you enter these NBA DFS tournaments or any others for Thursday night, you’ll want to see the top NBA DFS picks and lineups from Mike McClure. He’s a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They’re a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

- Advertisement -

McClure is off to a blistering start, cashing his first five lineups on DraftKings to open the season, as well as producing multiple other optimal lineups that have led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings.

For Thursday’s slate, McClure is banking on Pelicans center Jahlil Okafor at $5,500 on FanDuel and $4,900 on DraftKings. Okafor has taken advantage of Anthony Davis (finger) being out of the lineup. He’s recorded back-to-back double-doubles, resulting in massive returns of 8x or more on DraftKings in his last two outings. With Davis out of the lineup again on Thursday, Okafor should continue to see big minutes in his matchup against the Thunder. He’s a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in for Thursday’s slate.

Another pick he’s all over: Klay Thompson at $7,200 on FanDuel and $6,400 on DraftKings.

Thompson absolutely went off against the Lakers on Monday, scoring a game-high 44 points. He was red-hot from behind the arc, knocking down his first 10 three-point tries to tie an NBA record. And Thompson enters Thursday’s matchup against the Wizards having scored 31 or more points in two of his last three road games. He’ll look to put up those types of numbers again tonight against Washington, a team that gives up 115.8 points per game.

DFS owners who have played Thompson have seen some big rewards recently, including 40 or more points on DraftKings in four of his last seven outings. Lock him in as one of the top overall plays on Thursday.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up big numbers who has a dream matchup on Thursday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on both sites, and he comes at a price lower than you would expect. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.